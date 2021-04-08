Hypothermic baby found face-down in woods to likely survive in ‘miracle,’ MI cops say

A baby is expected to survive after being found face down in the woods Wednesday, Michigan police say. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

A missing 4-month-old baby was found cold, wet and suffering from hypothermia in a wooded area in Michigan Wednesday, police say.

A warrant is being sought by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for the child’s mother, who deputies say they believe is involved with prescription drug abuse.

The investigation began Wednesday morning in the Detroit-area city of Pontiac, where neighbors said a woman was hiding in bushes and ringing on doorbells of homes, the sheriff’s office said. She was reported to be “frantic” as she pounded on the locked doors of a nearby middle school.

“The residents said the woman appeared distraught and said she believed someone was chasing her with guns,” according to the sheriff.

When deputies found the 37-year-old woman, they learned she had an infant son. Deputies also found objects on her clothing that suggested she had been in a wooded area.

Deputies began searching for the baby in a one-mile area around her home, the school and the houses of neighbors who called 911.

About 30 minutes after learning the baby was missing, he was found “in the wooded area, cold and wet but breathing,” the sheriff said. The baby was suffering from hypothermia and deputies removed the wet clothing, replacing it with warm blankets.

The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment and observation. He is now reported to be in “good condition.”

An “unspeakable tragedy” was avoided thanks to the quick work from the deputies, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Chris Barnett, the supervisor for Orion Township, said the investigation was brought “to a quick and remarkable resolution.”

“On a personal level, this was nothing short of a miracle,” Barnett said. “The fact that we had two back-to-back unseasonably warm days might be the only reason baby Carter is still with us after laying in the muddy creek edge for several hours.”