Kentucky singer wows with ‘Greatest Showman’ song, advances to ‘American Idol’ Top 9

Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray advanced to the “American Idol” Top 9. Screengrab: American Idol Youtube

A Kentucky singer is one step closer to becoming the next “American Idol.”

Alyssa Wray dazzled “Idol” judges with her take on an iconic anthem from “The Greatest Showman,” enough to advance to the Top 9.

During the Sunday night broadcast featuring Oscar-nominated songs, the 19-year-old from Perryville sang “This is Me,” a breakout hit from the 2017 movie-musical.

Performed in the film by Broadway alum Kaela Settle, the song won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 2018 and was nominated for an Academy Award.

The judges sprang to their feet at the end of Wray’s performance, which Lionel Richie called “absolutely fantastic.”

“I was praying through the entire performance, ‘hold it, hold it.’ You are a subtle force, follow me?” Lionel told Wray. “We know that when the guns go off it’s going to be amazing, but the fact that you held it and you were subtle in your movement, when you finally delivered, we were all cheering.”

Wray advanced to the Top 9 along with Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, Willie Spence, Caleb Kennedy, Deshawn Goncalves, Chayce Beckham, Cassandra Coleman and Hunter Metts.

A 10th spot will be filled by one of 10 past finalists from Season 18. They’ll vie for the chance to return to the competition during Monday night’s show, TVLine reported.

Wray thanked the fans for vaulting her to the next round.

“I’m sending my love to ALL of you, because I wouldn’t be here without your love!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so so so grateful.”

“American Idol” airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

