‘Dangerous’ 40-acre pot farm hidden in remote Death Valley canyon, officials say

A 40-acre marijuana farm has been found concealed in a remote Death Valley canyon, National Park Service rangers say.

Dangerous chemicals have been found at other illegal pot farms, which pose a threat to the environment, rangers said in a news release. In some cases, growers have threatened hikers or campers who unwittingly stumble across their operations.

The growers also carved terraces out of Jail Canyon, a “rarely-visited canyon on the western side of the Panamint Mountains,” for the farm, rangers said.

“Seeing irreparable damage to a fragile ecosystem rich with rare natural and cultural resources is devastating,” said Chief Ranger Rob Wissinger in the statement.

While Death Valley might seem inhospitable to farming, rangers have discovered hundreds of acres of illegal marijuana cultivation over the past decade, the release said.

“We are deeply saddened and concerned with the damage that these illegal activities cause,” said Barbara Durham, traditional historic preservation officer for the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe.

“The natural and cultural resources in these areas are irreplaceable and invaluable, damaging them for profit shows incredible disrespect to our homeland,” she said.

Rangers advise hikers who believe they have found an illegal pot farm to immediately leave the area and notify authorities or call the National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009.

The state of California legalized marijuana in 2016, but the federal government still classifies it as a controlled substance.