Cops charged after arrest of 73-year-old with dementia caught on video in Colorado

Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, former Loveland, CO cops, were charged related to the arrest of Karen Garner, who has dementia. Garner was arrested at a Walmart. Screengrab from CBS Denver

Two former Colorado police officers have been charged in connection to an arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, who resigned from Loveland Police Department in April, face criminal charges in connection to the arrest of Karen Garner, Coloradoan reported.

Hopp is charged with attempt to influence a public servant, assault causing serious bodily injury and official misconduct, according to the publication citing court records.

Jalali is charged with failure to intervene as a peace officer, failure to report use of force by a peace officer and official misconduct.

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin announced the charges during a Wednesday afternoon press conference live streamed on Facebook by Denver7. The independent investigation was done by Fort Collins Police Services.

Garner was arrested June 2020 at a Loveland Walmart after being accused of shoplifting items worth $14 and removing an employee’s face mask during the confrontation, KSHB reported.

Garner said she suffered a broken arm and dislocated shoulder during the arrest and video inside the police department showed Hopp, Jalali, community service officer Tyler Blackett and two other cops laughing about the arrest, according to the station.