Missing hiker at Joshua Tree National Park hasn’t been seen in 9 days, officials say

Joshua Tree National Park officials started a missing person search for a hiker who hasn’t been seen since May 16 when he got dropped off alone to hike. NPS Photo by Robb Hannawacker

A California man dropped off at Joshua Tree National Park to hike nine days ago hasn’t been seen since.

National Park Service officials said Monday they initiated a missing person search Sunday to find a missing hiker.

Joseph John Alvarez Espinosa, a 20-year-old from Oceanside, was last seen May 16 when a family member drove him to the park.

“Park staff became aware that he may be in the park on Sunday, May 23, and began a search that day,” park officials said in a news release. “He is believed to be alone.”

Espinosa was last seen walking into the desert on Highway 62, about 30 miles east of Twentynine Palms, park officials said. He was wearing all black and carrying a canteen.

Joshua Tree has “few facilities” and covers 800,000 acres of desert land. Elevation greatly varies in the park, ranging from 536 feet to 5,814 feet, and the weather can change quickly.

“Joshua Tree rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Espinosa to please call or text the NPS Investigation Tip Line at 760-401-3075,” park officials said. “Rangers request that anyone conducting a private search should cease.”