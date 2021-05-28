Hiker dies in ‘tragic accident’ when tree falls on hammock in New Hampshire, cops say

A hiker was killed by a falling tree this week at White Mountain National Forest.

The search for an overdue hiker in New Hampshire’s Wild River Wilderness ended with a tragic discovery: He was killed days earlier in his hammock by a falling tree, according to the N.H. Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.

Investigators identified the camper as Edward Murphy, 50, of Sandown, in southeastern New Hampshire.

The accident happened in the Bean’s Purchase section of White Mountain National Forest, near the Maine border, state officials said in a Facebook post.

Murphy “was attempting a multi-day hike” that should have ended around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. However, “a loved one” reported Murphy never showed up to the rendezvous site and did not call.

“When Murphy had still not arrived out by noon on Thursday, May 27, a search was initiated,” officials said.

“Murphy was located at the Spruce Brook Tent site by one of the search teams at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Evidence at the scene indicated that Murphy had been killed when a tree he had placed his sleeping hammock on, fell and struck him.”

Investigators did not say what day the “tragic accident” occurred, but there with no hint of foul play.

Details about what may have caused the tree to fall were not released, but experts warn campers risk injury if they hanging hammocks “from trees that are unhealthy or have dead branches,” according to Recreational Equipment, Inc.

“By all accounts this was a tragic accident, but it highlights the importance of tree selection,” noted a commenter on HammockForums.net. “This is something that can happen to any one of us on the trails.”