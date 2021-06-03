Listeria causes recall of 42 smoked fish products in Florida, New York, 15 other states

Brooklyn company Banner Smoked Fish yanked all its unexpired nova, lox and salmon products — all sizes, all types of packaging, all lots — from shelves in 17 states in a recall ignited by listeria worries.

“The products were found to be processed under unsanitary conditions,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall alert says. “The problem was discovered through FDA routine inspection.”

Brands included are Banner, Benz’s, Bingo Wholesale, Fishing Line, Flaum, Golden Taste, Homerus, Marshall’s, New York Steelhead, Noon Hour, Raskin’s, Tuv Taam, and Westside Market NYC. The alert contains the full list of 42 products.

The products went to Florida, New York, New Jersey, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms in people who aren’t pregnant include confusion, poor balance, high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Anyone with questions can call Banner at 718-449–1400, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.