Former ‘Drake and Josh’ star Jared Bell charged with attempted child endangerment

Former “Drake and Josh” star Jared Drake Bell was indicted in Ohio. Invision via AP

Former Nickelodeon star Jared Drake Bell has been indicted in Ohio following an alleged 2017 incident involving a child, court records show.

Bell, who starred on the show “Drake and Josh” from 2004 to 2007, was charged out of Cuyahoga County with attempted endangerment of a child and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Details of the charges were not disclosed.

The alleged incident occurred Dec. 1, 2017, court records show. As first reported by WJW, Bell performed a concert in Cleveland on that date.

Bell, who also goes by the stage name Drake Campana, was arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty, court records show. He agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim.

He was released from jail Thursday on a $2,500 bond, according to court records.

Bell is due back in the Cleveland court on June 23.

Bell’s attorney Ian Friedman told McClatchy News through a spokesperson that “the facts will be revealed in the court room” but declined further comment.