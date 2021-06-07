Woman opens fire on family of 6 heading to vacation in road-rage attack, MO cops say

A family of six came under fire along a stretch of Missouri highway last week while on their way to vacation, and a 22-year-old mother is accused of pulling the trigger.

According to police, the family from Tennessee was heading to Kansas City on I-55 in their Nissan Pathfinder on Friday when a Ford Focus started tailgating the SUV. The Pathfinder driver braked to tell the Focus to slow down or go around, KMOV reported.

The Focus sped up, got next to the Pathfinder, and the passenger, Shanyka Fouche, pulled out a gun and began shooting, police told KMOV.

Bullets flew into the cabin of the family’s Pathfinder, striking the dad in his hip, KSDK reported. One round also hit a tire, popping it, the station reported. No one else was hurt, and the dad is expected to recover.

The car sped off, but the oldest of the couple’s children, ranging from 2 to 11 years old, managed to memorize the car’s plate number, KTVI reported. Police were able to track the vehicle and pulled it over about an hour later.

“As he was getting shot at he thinks enough to look at the license plate and memorizes the license plate of the car which enabled us to use On Star,” Pevely Police Chief Alan Eickhoff told the TV station. “He is actually the hero of this incident.”

When officers arrested Fouche, they found two small children in the car, including a 2-year-old, outlets report.

According to KSDK, the 2-year-old is Fouche’s child.

Fouche is facing 10 charges, including assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and armed criminal action, the outlet reported.

She is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.