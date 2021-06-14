‘I need to be pulled over asap’ Facebook fans have googly eyes for hot Illinois cop

Fans have flooded the Facebook post with thirsty comments. Photo from the Illinois State Police Facebook page

The thirst is real in Illinois after a particular post about safe driving was put on the State Police Facebook page and unfortunately, the commenters weren’t the least bit interested in obeying the speed limit.

It’s the state trooper featured in the post who is the main attraction.

“We want you to make it to your destination safely! Troopers work hard to ensure the roadways are safe for all motorists!” the post says. “Call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers, wrong way drivers, and reckless drivers,” the trooper, who was not named, said.

After listing things like “wear your seatbelt” and “drive sober,” fans went nuts in the comment section. As of Monday, the post has 14,000 likes, 3,000 comments and 1,000 shares.

“If this trooper pulls me over, it will definitely be an okay day,” said one comment that currently has 2,400 reactions.

“I don’t know what I did but I need to be pulled over asap by this guy,” said another.

“Officer, can you please check to see if my seatbelt is tightened properly...” joked one. “I would get pulled over on purpose if officers really looked like this!”

“I’m gonna go out there and get me a ticket ASAP,” said another.

“Question... where exactly does one need to be for this officer to pull one over... asking for a friend,” said another comment. “And is a pat down included?”

“I have never wanted my license plate light to go burnt out so badly in my life!” joked another.