‘Come here boy.’ Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old mowing his lawn, Tennessee police say

Police in Tennessee say a man tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy mowing a lawn last week. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 12-year-old Tennessee boy escaped an attempted kidnapping at his home, police say.

The boy was mowing his lawn in Kingsport on Thursday morning when he saw a maroon car pass by the house, according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department.

Police say the car later returned to the house and pulled into the driveway.

The driver, who the boy said he didn’t know, then got out of the car and “quickly approached” him yelling “come here boy” and trying to grab him, according to police.

The 12-year-old then ran into his garage as the man chased him and tried to break into the house, police say.

Eventually, the boy’s mother got the man to leave by threatening to call the police, the news release says.

“The boy was not injured during the incident,” police say.

Police say they arrested the suspect Saturday afternoon and obtained a warrant charging him with “attempted especially aggravated kidnapping,” “aggravated burglary” and “simple assault.”

He’s being held in the Kingsport City jail “with no current eligibility for bond,” police say.

“As this remains an open and active investigation with prosecution pending, no additional information, to include a possible motive, will be released at this time,” the news release says.