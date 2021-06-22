Baby found unharmed at home where parents were shot to death, Michigan police say

A 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were found fatally shot in a Detroit home Monday, police say. Local 4 screenshot

A man and woman were discovered fatally shot inside their Detroit home Monday, while their baby was unharmed, police say.

Officers found the couple shot to death Monday around 4:15 p.m. at the home in Detroit’s north side, the police department said. The man was found upstairs and the woman was in the basement.

“Some family members came to check, they hadn’t heard anything from anybody in a minute,” neighbor Irene Walker told WJBK. “And they managed to get the front window open, and discovered the scene, and got the baby out and asked me to call 911.”

The male victim was bound and gagged inside the home, WJBK reported.

Police said their baby, a 6-month-old boy, according to WDIV, was discovered unharmed Family members are caring for the baby, the TV station reported.

A weapon was recovered in the home and police are referring to the incident as a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260.