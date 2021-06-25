Power couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas list California home for $16M. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Actor Sophie Turner and her husband, pop singer Joe Jonas have listed their fashionable Encino, California estate for $16.75 million, the listing on Realtor.com said.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The couple purchased the house in 2019 for $14.1 million, alongside Nick Jonas, Joe’s brother, and his wife actor Priyanka Chopra, who also purchased a home in the same neighborhood, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home itself is quite the spectacle.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Positioned within the secluded enclave of Royal Oaks in the exclusive Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, this contemporary masterpiece spans 15, 000 square feet of living space, for a total of nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, all situated upon almost one acre of private property,” the listing says.

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Across the property, extensive upgrades have taken place, including a beautiful spa, a spacious gym, stunning chandeliers, an extensive surround sound system, a state-of-the-art theater, and an expansive security system.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The estate, with a signature outdoor/indoor living style that a lot of Los Angeles homes sport, features heightened ceilings throughout, along with walls of glass and sliding doors.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The primary bedroom “feels like a five-star treehouse with leafy views into the surrounding treetops through huge expanses of windows that slip in the walls,” Dirt describes. “A fireplace anchors the sitting area, the custom-fitted walk-in closet and dressing room is perfect for a couple of red carpet regulars, and the spa-style bath is bathed in earth tone stone tile work with a huge open shower space and a freestanding soaking tub.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Other highlights include a two bedroom guest house, a four-car garage, putting green, custom wine cellar and private balconies.

FILE - Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Turner, an English actor, hit international fame after starring in the HBO fantasy series “Game of Thrones” which was adapted from George R.R. Martin’s hit novels. She’s also starred in “X-Men: Apocolypse.” She married boyfriend Jonas in a surprise wedding in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child into the world in 2020.