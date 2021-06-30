Famous Hearst mansion in Beverly Hills slices asking price by $20 million. Look inside

Back in April, the iconic mansion once owned by newspaper mogul William Randolph Hearst was on the market for a cool $89.75 million as the estate was in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Now, it’s listed for a significantly lower price according to a news release: $69.95 million.

Despite the price drop, the estate, which was built in 1927 and featured in a wide array of Hollywood films including “The Bodyguard,” “The Godfather” and “The Jerk,” is still one of the most expensive pieces of real estate in the country, the release says.

“One of LA’s most iconic and legendary homes,” the release says. “The Hearst Estate was built in 1926 and is a prized property for collectors of fine architecture. As the former residence of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, actress Marion Davies, and as the honeymoon hideaway for Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy, The Hearst Estate is anchored in American Legend and is a one-of-a-kind home that is truly a spectacular property.”

The 29,000 square-foot estate has nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, a formal living room with a 22-foot arched hand-painted ceiling, a two-story library, an Art Deco nightclub and more. There are also two guest apartments, a pool house, a tennis pavilion, and a two-story gatehouse.

“The Hearst Estate is anchored in American Legend and is a one-of-a-kind home that is truly a spectacular property,” said Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates in the release. “The residence has been enjoyed by many celebrities, making it a prized property for collectors of the finest architecture. This is a rare and prestigious opportunity to acquire one of the 10 most iconic homes in LA which you rarely see come available.”