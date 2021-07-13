Rihanna could be your landlord for $80,000 a month. Take a look at her California home

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

How much would you pay to be able to tell your friends that superstar Rihanna is your landlord?

Well, try $80,000 per month — that’s how much she’s renting out her chic Beverly Hills estate for.

According to Dirt, the nine-time Grammy-winning singer purchased the 5,909 square-foot residence for $13.8 million last year. She even purchased the home next door as well back in March.

This isn’t the first time she’s listed a home for rental purposes.

In 2019, she listed her Hidden Hills home for $35,000 a month, and in 2018 listed her West Hollywood home for $16,500 a month, The New York Post reported.

The home is something to behold when it comes to style.

“Designed and executed as an elevated living experience, this pristine compound is tucked behind lush hedges and private gates in an idyllic Beverly Hills location,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “With brand new construction built to cozy perfection, the estate offers sophisticated details that blend both contemporary and traditional elements.”

With five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the home also features interior and exterior fireplaces across the breezy open floor plan. It also has a custom pool, cabana and fire pit lounge area perfect for entertaining.

The estate also comes with an added bonus: A-list neighbors like Paul McCartney, Dirt reported.

Rihanna was only 16 years old when she first signed with Def Jam records. She shot to fame with her first album “Music of the Sun.” She went on release hits like “Umbrella,” “Take a Bow” and “We Found Love.”

Rihanna, who also launched her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in 2017, has the fourth-most number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — 14 in total — behind just The Beatles, Mariah Carey and Elvis Presley.