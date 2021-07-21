Fossil found in Alabama resembles reptile skin, but looks are deceiving, experts say

This fossil appears to be the skin of a reptile but it’s actually from a plant that lived 320 million years ago in what is present day Alabama. Alabama Museum of Natural History photo

A rare fossil that resembles the skin peeled from an extinct creature has been donated to the Alabama Museum of Natural History, and experts say its scaly appearance is deceiving.

The fossil, which is about a foot long, is actually the extremely well preserved “skin” of a Sigillaria — an extinct plant that counts as monstrous by modern standards.

Sigillaria lived in the Paleozoic Era — ~380 to 255 million years ago — and grew to around 90 feet, according to the museum’s Curator of Paleontology Adiel A. Klompmaker.

As for the “diamond-shaped” marks, those are scars created when leaves spouted directly from the plant’s stem and later fell off, he said.

Artist’s renderings of the Sigillaria depict something akin to a two-headed palm tree — one thick stalk topped by two bushy ears of leaves.

The fossil is a “marvelous” on multiple levels, Klompmaker said.

“It is rare, the color pattern of the fossil really stands out relative to the rock, and the detailed leaf scars on this stem are very well-preserved. It is quite amazing this specimen is so well preserved after 320 million years!” Klompmaker told McClatchy News.

“There are four other specimens of Sigillaria in the Alabama Museum of Natural History collection building and the new one is — by far — the largest and best-preserved specimen.”

It was discovered at the state’s Union Chapel Mine site (also called The Steven C. Minkin Paleozoic Footprint Site) by Prescott Atkinson, an “avocational paleontologist” and research associate of the museum. The mine is northwest of Birmingham, near Jasper, Alabama.

Plant fossils from the coal age are often found at the mine site, but it’s better known as “the most prolific source of vertebrate trackways of its age in the world,” according to the Encyclopedia of Alabama.

That’s ancient footprints, in layman’s terms.

“The deposit records the footprints of some of the earliest reptiles,” the encyclopedia reports. “The fossil trackways are preserved in shale that formed from mud on a freshwater tidal flat about 315 million years ago.”

The Alabama Museum of Natural History collection has “many hundreds of fossils” from the mine site, but only about 2% of the plant fossils have been identified as Sigillaria, museum officials say.

“Rare it is!” Klompmaker said. “The specimen is currently in the collections building, but given the rarity, size, and great preservation, I am hopeful that the specimen will be on display in the exhibits in the future.”