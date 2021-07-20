You can stay in ex-NBA star Scottie Pippen’s home during Olympics. It won’t cost much

The former Chicago Bulls great wants some special fans to stay in his home. Screen grab from Airbnb

Want to live life like an NBA star? Well, now you can — but for a limited time only. Former Bulls great Scottie Pippen is offering up his $2 million Chicago home for some lucky fans on Airbnb for $92 a night.

“In honor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, I’m inviting basketball fans to my Chicago home to relive one of my career highlights — competing at the Olympic Games Barcelona 1992,” the former NBA forward said in the listing. “I’m excited for you to cheer on the next generation of Olympians from my home court!”

Pippen’s home comes with a bundle of unique features that someone couldn’t find in a $400-a-night, five-star hotel: luxurious pool, indoor basketball court, personal movie theater, arcade room, indoor sauna and more.

You can even snack like a six-time NBA champion.

“Fuel up with some of my preferred pre-game foods, including fresh fruits and veggies, or my usual dinner before a big game - steak, a baked potato and asparagus,” Pippen says.

The Highland Park home has been on and off the real estate market for a couple years. Pippen first listed it in 2019 for $1.89 million around the same time his Fort Lauderdale, Florida home was also on the market, Architectural Digest reported.

He relisted the home in October, 2020 for $2 million, People said.

In June, Pippen announced he’s releasing a new memoir that will tell his side of the legendary Michael Jordan Bulls era that was highlighted in the popular 2020 basketball documentary “The Last Dance.”

“The Last Dance was really more about Michael Jordan than the Chicago Bulls. It was his story,” Pippen said in his Instagram story, NBC Sports reported. “This book is mine.”

The book, “Unguarded” is set to be released in November.

Fans are able to try to book a spot on Airbnb Thursday. The booking will open at 1 p.m. ET and guests will be able to rent the home on Aug. 2, Aug. 4 and Aug. 6 only.