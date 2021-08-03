Estate designed by Frank Lloyd Wright hits Texas market for $3.1 million. Take a look

The estate known as the “William Thaxton House” in Houston, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, has hit the real estate market for $3.1 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A home designed by the most notable name in architecture has hit the market in Texas for $3.1 million. The thing is, this visionary work by Frank Lloyd Wright, who changed the way we live with his brilliant designs, is the only house design of his in the Houston area, Houston Culture Map reports.

It’s called the William Thaxton House, and the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home in Bunker Hill Village is a marvel in utter beauty with its over 8,000 square feet of combined living space.

“This Usonian era home from Wright displays his approach to building focus on natural surroundings, generous overhangs and cantilevered carport,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Located in Bunker Hill on a 51,727-square-foot gated lot, this mid-century modern property includes a 1995 addition by Kirksey Architecture featuring contemporary, sun filled interiors, large family room, inviting central courtyard and pool.”

Wright’s name has been prominent recently in the Texas real estate world, mainly because the homes of his apprentice, Austin architect John Covert Watson, have been listing over the past couple years, including a retreat in Spicewood, and a mushroom-shaped property near Lake Travis.

Over seven decades, Wright designed 1,114 works and is considered the “greatest American architect of all time,” the American Institute of Architects said.

“The mission of an architect is to help people understand how to make life more beautiful, the world a better one for living in, and to give reason, rhyme, and meaning to life,” Wright said, according to FrankLloydWright.org.

