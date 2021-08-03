National
Mom of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies. ‘My number one guardian angel’
The mother of Olympic shot-putter Raven Saunders has died.
Saunders, a South Carolina native who won a silver medal Sunday in the women’s shot put at the Tokyo Olympics, confirmed the news in a Twitter post Tuesday.
“Hoping off social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family,” she wrote. “My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
