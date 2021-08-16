Sons perform CPR for hours on dad who collapsed during New Hampshire hike, rescuers say

A hiker died on the Jewell Trail at Mount Washington in New Hampshire on Saturday. Photo from June 22, 2018.

A father and his three adult sons set out Saturday for a challenging afternoon hike up Mount Washington in New Hampshire — the highest mountain in the Northeast.

The family began the trek to the summit on the Jewell Trail, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. The 8.9 mile out-and-back hike would take them 4,009 feet up the mountain, according to AllTrails.

But the 66-year-old Connecticut man collapsed 2 miles into the hike.

His sons attempted CPR and called 911, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. However, after 2.5 hours of CPR attempts, the man died.

Wildlife officials said the man died of an “unknown medical condition,” and his identity won’t be released until extended family members have been notified of his death.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thick clouds created low visibility for the Army National Guard who arrived at the mountain in a Blackhawk helicopter more than two hours after the initial call for help, wildlife officials said.

Rescuers could not see through the clouds after multiple attempts to locate the hikers. They also ran low on gas and had to return to a nearby airport to refuel, officials said.

Meanwhile, Fish and Game called additional search and rescue teams to the mountain while the plane refueled. The clouds then scattered, and rescuers from the helicopter were able to locate the hikers.

A rescuer was lowered to the ground where they hoisted the father into helicopter, officials said. It’s unclear if he was pronounced dead on the mountain or in the helicopter.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Mount Washington stretches 6,288 feet above sea level and is known for its extreme winter weather. The summit experiences hurricane-like winds, below zero temperatures, snow and ice during winter months.

But when the family set out for a hike on Saturday afternoon, temperatures reached a high of 59 degrees. There was no snow and little rain, according to Mount Washington Observatory.

There is typically little to no snow on the mountain from June to September.