Ex-Rockets star Tracy McGrady lists lavish Texas mansion for $8 million. Take a look
Former NBA star Tracy McGrady retired from basketball in 2013 and now he’s ready to try life without his lavish Texas mega mansion.
The seven-time NBA All-Star who spent six seasons with the Houston Rockets from 2004-2010 has put his Sugar Land estate, which is around 20 miles outside of Houston, on the real estate market for $7.9 million.
“An incomparable retreat,” the listing on Realtor says. “Robert Dame designed, Christopher Sims built. A breathtaking example of opulent country club living. This modern luxurious and largest estate located in Sugar Land’s most prestigious gated community of Sweetwater estates.”
The 9-bedroom, 8.5-plus bathroom estate has a plethora of features that combine both work and play including a custom iron staircase, a huge foyer with high ceilings, modern open kitchen with a breakfast bar and butler area, full indoor basketball gym, game room, bedrooms with lofts, custom pool with slide and a six car garage.
The primary wing has a custom department store-size closet and a luxurious bathroom.
The mansion also sits on a 2-acre, golf course corner lot, the listing says.
Grady was drafted in 1997 by the Toronto Raptors, where he teamed up with cousin Vince Carter. After playing in the league for 13-years, he went on to become an analyst for ESPN after retiring. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.
Clevell Harris of CA Modern Realty holds the listing, the Los Angeles Times reports.
