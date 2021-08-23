Tow truck driver stabbed in face, then run over while calling 911, Oklahoma cops say

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say a man stabbed a tow truck driver in the face, then ran him over with a car. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Oklahoma tow truck driver was stabbed in the face, hit by a car and then run over outside a Tulsa convenience store, police say.

Tulsa police arrested Kendrick Jones shortly after the Sunday attack on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Surveillance camera footage captured the entire incident, according to investigators.

The tow truck driver was on his break around 8:45 p.m. when Jones thrust a pair of scissors into his face, police said. The driver pulled out his phone and called 911.

As he was speaking to an operator, Jones hit him with his car, dragged the tow driver 60 feet, then ran over him, police said.

Jones left the scene but called police and told them he ran the man over, according to TPD. Officers arrived soon after and arrested Jones.

The tow truck driver was taken to a hospital “with significant trauma to his head and body,” police said.

