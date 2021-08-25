Captivating drone footage of Dallas Cowboys campus steals spotlight on ‘Hard Knocks’

National

Thanks to the enthusiastic talents of a production team, drone footage of the Dallas Cowboys campus nabbed the spotlight from Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and others on Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks” on HBO.

The Star — the Cowboys 91-acre campus in Frisco, Texas that’s loaded with the shiny toys of owner Jerry Jones — lived up to its name when the show featured some pretty remarkable footage that showcased the aesthetic appeal of the facility in a non-traditional way.

And it only took 15 tries in a three-hour window to get it right.

The production team had 3 hours to film the drone shot because of an indoor boxing match taking place later in the day,” Peter Schrager of Fox Sports tweeted. “They did 15 takes...they nailed it on the 15th.”

While AT&T Stadium in Arlington is the Cowboys home for regular season games, there’s no denying that The Star — which includes indoor and outdoor practice facilities, restaurants and retail and is also the team’s headquarters — has a roseate vibe that managed to be captured by a drone whizzing through the sky.

And it was all thanks to a collaboration between NFL Films and Sky Candy Studios, Sports Illustrated reported.

The Star has been open since 2016 and is around 40 miles from AT&T Stadium.

