Body rolls out of stolen mortuary van as suspect flees crematory, Georgia police say

A man is accused of leading Georgia police on a chase in a stolen mortuary van. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A body rolled out of a mortuary van as a suspect stole it from a cremation site in Georgia, officials said.

The van driver is also accused of hitting several cars as he led police on a chase down Interstate 20 on Wednesday afternoon, according to an Atlanta-area police department.

Now, officers say the man — identified as 23-year-old Kijon Griffin — is wanted on multiple felony charges. The Conyers Police Department in a news release didn’t list an attorney for Griffin.

Crematory workers were taking the body out of the van on Wednesday when police spotted Griffin, who had been wanted in car break-in cases, WXIA and WAGA reported. That’s when he got into the vehicle and drove off, Capt. Kim Lucas told the TV stations.

As Griffin was fleeing in the stolen mortuary van, a gurney with the body on it slid “out of the open back hatch and into the parking lot where it came to rest,” Conyers police wrote in a Facebook post. “Personnel on site were able to secure the body.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officers then chased Griffin into DeKalb County, the post said. He is accused of running into multiple cars on I-20 west before one of the van’s tires blew out near Wesley Chapel Road.

Griffin left the van and ran into the woods, where police weren’t able to find him, officials said. Police ask anyone who knows where he is to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

A Conyers Police Department representative didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information about the case on Thursday morning.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER