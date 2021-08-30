2 die when man climbs into hazardous chemical truck to rescue another, AZ officials say

Two employees of Danny’s Truck Wash died inside the vault of a semi-truck after exposure to a chemical on Aug. 29, 2021, in Avondale, Arizona. Rescue crews wore hazmat suits to retrieve their bodies from the container, officials said. Screengrab from KNXV-TV

Two men died inside a tanker truck at an Arizona car wash on Sunday and four firefighters were injured, officials said.

A hazmat crew responded to Danny’s Truck Wash in Avondale before 1 p.m., Avondale Fire and Medical Deputy Chief Ben Avitia told McClatchy News.

An employee was assigned to clean the inside of a tanker truck — a vehicle that typically carries milk, gasoline, diesel, alcohol or other combustible liquids.

The man fell unconscious inside the truck and “appeared to have a medical episode,” so another employee entered the tanker to help him, Avitia said.

Then the second employee became unconscious too, he said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene when fire personnel arrived. Their names have not been released as of Monday afternoon.

Avitia said the container was empty of liquids. But fire crews told KTVK 3TV on Sunday the men were exposed to “residual” chemicals left in the tank.

Four firefighters on the scene were transported for medical care after suffering exhaustion and heat exposure, Avitia said. Avondale reached a high of 106 degrees on Sunday.

Information on the substance inside the truck has not been released yet. But the incident was not a “hazardous spill,” and there’s no danger to the public, Avitia said.

The 24-hour truck wash has four bays designated for tanker washouts, Danny’s Truck Wash states on its website. It also offers other washing services and amenities.

