Mansion of a ‘founding father’ lists in South Carolina for $7.4 million. Take a look
A mansion that was owned by Edward Rutledge, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence and South Carolina’s 10th governor, has hit the Charleston, South Carolina real estate market for $7.495 million.
Rutledge lived in the 12-bedroom, 12.5-bathroom mansion from 1763 until his death in 1800, the listing said.
“Now known as The Governor’s House, this home was first built in 1760 by James Laurens, brother to the President of the Second Continental Congress, Henry Laurens,” the listing says. “His son John Laurens served as aide-de-camp to President George Washington and was a close friend to Alexander Hamilton. Sitting on nearly 1/2 acre just outside the original walled city, on the site of the former Charleston Orange Garden, the house has been altered and added onto since construction.”
The 9,887-square-foot masterpiece house still has original details throughout including pine floors, seven fireplaces, high ceilings and windows that stretch to 9 feet.
On the main level of the home, features include a grand entry, dining room, piano room, kitchen, office, powder room and a guest suite. Second floor and third floor have multiple guest suites. There is also a studio apartment for guests as well.
In addition to the main house, there is also a “kitchen house” on the property.
The estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the listing says.
