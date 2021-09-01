National

A cow got trapped in tree as floodwaters rose during Hurricane Ida. How did it get out?

A rare rescue unfolded in Louisiana this week as crews worked to free a cow trapped in a tree.

The bovine is seen wriggling high above floodwaters as a pair of workers use a chainsaw to carefully cut away the branches one by one, according to video posted to Facebook by St. Bernard Parish officials. The animal was found stuck near Florissant after Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sunday.

The powerful system dumped over 10 inches of rain across parts of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi, causing significant flooding that overtopped levees in some cities.

Louis Pomes, with help from parish government employees Tyler Acosta, Roy Ragan Sr., and David Palmer assisted in the rescue, parish officials wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. Video of the rescue racked up more than 54,000 views as of Wednesday morning, and viewers thanked officials for their quick action.

It’s unclear how long it took before rescuers were able to free the cow.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

McClatchy News reached out to St. Bernard Parish officials on Wednesday and is awaiting a response.

“OMG. Blessings to these guys,” one woman commented on the parish’s Facebook page.

“That would be a pretty cool feeling freeing the cow,” wrote another. “Good job!”

St. Bernard Parish is located about 10 miles east of New Orleans.

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Related stories from The Olympian
Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She also covers retail and consumer news. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Water ruling gives hope to opponents of Okefenokee mine plan

September 01, 2021 8:13 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service