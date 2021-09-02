Plane carrying four people crashes on way to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, FAA says

A plane headed toward North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Thursday crashed into a building on Connecticut, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An airplane headed toward North Carolina’s Outer Banks crashed into a Connecticut building Thursday morning.

The Cessna Citation 560X business jet — which had four people on board — crashed into the building in Farmington around 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It had left from Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, Connecticut, and was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, the FAA said.

The FAA did not comment on the condition of those on board the plane or what led to the crash.

It said it will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.