Woman at home with kids kills ex-boyfriend as he forces his way inside, Texas cops say

A woman who had kicked her “estranged boyfriend” out of her apartment later shot and killed him when he returned, Texas police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman who had kicked her “estranged boyfriend” out of her apartment later shot and killed him when he returned, Texas police say.

The girlfriend called 911 at about 3 a.m. reporting that her boyfriend was forcing himself inside through the door of her Houston apartment, Houston police said, according to KTRK.

After the 35-year-old man pried open the door, KHOU reported, the 22-year-old woman told police she felt forced to shoot him.

“She had kids in the very back of the apartment, she obviously was scared,” a responding officer said, according to the local TV station. “When he finally did bust in the door, she shot him multiple times with a pistol.”

The woman had kicked her ex out of the apartment earlier that evening, the Houston Chronicle reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When police arrived on scene, they found the man with gunshot wounds inside the apartment, according to KHOU. The man later died at the hospital.

The children, whose ages were not released, were not hurt during the fatal shooting, KTRK reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER