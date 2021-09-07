Kayak falls from trailer and kills 75-year-old motorcyclist, Iowa officials say

˜ Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was killed Sunday when a kayak fell off a truck’s trailer and struck him as he rode a motorcycle, according to Iowa State Patrol.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. in Allamakee County, which is in the northeastern corner of the state. Officials say a 69-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 pulling a trailer ”loaded with kayaks.”

As the truck traveled south on the road, 75-year-old John Thein was riding a motorcycle northbound, Iowa State Patrol said. One of the kayaks separated from the trailer and struck Thein as the vessel traveled through the air.

Thein, of Guttenberg, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was transported to a county morgue, state patrol said.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday. The incident remains under investigation.

