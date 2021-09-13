Teen known for ‘sweet nature’ shot to death at haunted hayride, Pennsylvania cops say

Steven Eason, 15, was killed in a shooting at Haunted Hills Hayride, Pennsylvania cops say. Central Catholic High School's Facebook page

A 15-year-old intervening during a fight at a hayride Saturday was killed by a teenager who remains at large, according to Pennsylvania police.

A second 15-year-old was also injured during the double-shooting at Haunted Hills Hayride that left Steven Eason dead, Allegheny County police said. Eason died at a local hospital, while the second victim is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder.

Investigators say Eason was at the North Versailles hayride when he saw one of his friends involved in a confrontation. Eason went to help, but the suspect fired three shots at Eason and the other victim. Eason was shot in the stomach and chest.

The suspect fled toward the parking lot, as 50 to 100 other people were in the immediate area of the shooting, police said. Police requested the public’s help in their attempts to identify the suspect, who investigators believe is between 15 and 17 years old.

“When a 15-year-old gets shot at a hayride, I think it’s a terrible shame,” Allegheny County Police Lt. Vernando Costa said, according to NBC News. “You come to an area where you’re going to have fun. Anybody could have been hurt.”

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Central Catholic High School announced “with deep sorrow” the death of Eason, a sophomore at the school.

“The Central Catholic community is deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” said school principal Tony Baginski, according to KDKA. “Steven was a dedicated student, a talented member of the track team, and a blessing to have at Central Catholic. He will be deeply missed by all of us at Central Catholic and we offer our condolences and prayers to his family and friends.”

Eason’s former middle school, Sister Thea Bowman Catholic Academy, also mourned his death. The middle school said it will remember Eason “for his sweet nature and how he was always looking out for his friends and family.”

The second 15-year-old who was injured is a student at Penn Hills High School, the district said in a Facebook post.

Saturday was the first day of the season for Haunted Hills Hayride, which operates as a fundraiser for the Autism Society of Pittsburgh.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER