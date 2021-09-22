5-year-old vanishes while on walk with 2 golden retrievers, Mississippi officials say

Henton Kenneth Dean Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

A 5-year-old on a walk with two golden retrievers has disappeared, Mississippi officials said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said a search is underway for Henton Kenneth Dean, who is from the Center Hill area in Lauderdale County.

The boy was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Center Hill Road, roughly 14 miles north of Meridian and near the Alabama border.

Henton may still be with the two dogs he was walking with at the time of his disappearance, WTOK reported.

Investigators have issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Henton, who officials said was “last seen wearing (gray) shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes.” He is described as 3 feet, 5 inches tall and “weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.”

Anyone with information about Henton is asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 601-482-9806.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 5:41 AM.