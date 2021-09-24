Oldest home on U.S. market lists in Pennsylvania for $1.2 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A perfectly charming stone estate sitting on a 4.6-acre vineyard in Glen Mills is the oldest home currently on the real estate market in Pennsylvania for $1.2 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“They don’t quite build homes like they used to in the 17th century,” the listing on Realtor says. “Presenting 535 Baltimore Pike, a historic one-of-a kind Newlin-Sharpless Estate home built in 1683. Around the same time when William Penn founded the state of Pennsylvania and started selling his land.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

As the photos show, the 8-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home spread out over 6,755 square feet has been used as a modern office space but now awaits a new owner to make it into a cozy home — one that’s jam packed with upgraded features including:

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Four car attached garage

Gated front entrance

Wide-plank hardwood flooring

Home gym

Front and rear patio

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Elevator

Basement potential wine cellar

Large eat-in kitchen

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Plenty of great restaurants nearby (Chadds Ford Tavern, Brandywine Prime, Terrain Cafe, Ravensi’s, IL Granaio to name a few) and many convenient shopping centers with great stores (Wegman’s, Whole Foods, Home Depot, and Costco)“ the listing describes.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

“Be a part of history with this very unique and wonderful home!”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor