Headless skeleton found in road at 2 a.m. was a Halloween prop, Colorado deputies say

A deputy poses next to a headless 12-foot prop skeleton found early Saturday morning on a Colroado roadway. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

A report of a traffic hazard on a Colorado road early Saturday morning led deputies to a spooky discovery — a headless 12-foot prop skeleton blocking traffic.

“You never know what you’ll see during Halloween month!” Douglas County Sheriff’s Office officials wrote on Facebook.

The giant prop skeleton, missing its head and arms, had been stolen from a nearby home’s Halloween display, deputies wrote.

Officials don’t know if the expensive statue, which normally has a scary pumpkin head, fell off a truck or was abandoned, but say the family’s 12- and 14-year-old children are “very upset and disappointed” by the theft.

Sheriff’s officials posted a photo of the headless statue towering over a deputy to Facebook, along with a photo of its normal appearance.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“When you think you have seen it all, this happens!” officials wrote.

Douglas County is south of Denver.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the theft or the location of the skeleton’s missing parts call 303-660-7500.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER