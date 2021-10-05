National

Bewitching home designed by Disney imagineer lists in California for $2.7M. See inside

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A home designed by one of Disney’s most iconic “imagineers” has graced the real estate market in Lake View Terrace, California for $2.7 million.

Disney1.jpg
Sign Screen grab from Realtor

The 2,892-square-foot estate, dubbed Villa di Fontani, was designed by Fred Joerger, the man behind such famous Disneyland attractions such as Sleeping Beauty’s castle and the Matterhorn, Realtor.com reported.

Disney2.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

And he’s not the only Disney mastermind who had a hand in bringing this beautiful home to life.

Disney5.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“Villa Di Fontani Estate was conceived with the same magic that brought the first Disneyland Park to life,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Designed and built by one of the three original Disney imagineers Fred Joerger, this masterpiece also holds works of art by other Disney artists like Walt Peregoy, Tyrus Wong and Travis Johnson. This property, steeped in old Hollywood history is made to overwhelm the senses.”

Disney8.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

Surrounded by magically looking waterfalls and a landscape that is decidedly green, the three-bedroom, three-bath house comes with many surprises, both inside and out, including an expansive living room with an indoor waterfall and Koi pond.

Disney13.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor
There are also extensive installations of “classic bookend marble in all the bathrooms,” an outdoor garden attached to every bedroom, a plethora of fountains, stained glass clearstory windows and skylights and so much more, the listing describes.

Disney16.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“It was built by artists, so everything needed to be restored — the roof, the skylights, the electrical, the plumbing, the septic tank, the pool, and all the artistic details,” current owner and listing agent Raffy Krikorian said to Realtor.com.

Disney26.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

