Voter registration deadlines are coming up

Deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election are coming up.
Oct. 8 is the deadline to register to vote, transfer to a new address or update current registration by mail or online.
Voter registration forms are available at county offices, all Thurston County Timberland Regional Library branches, city and town halls, schools, fire stations and licensing agencies.
Oct. 29 is the deadline for first-time registrations in Washington. This must be done in person at the Thurston County Auditor’s Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW in Olympia.
On the ballot are races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Washington Legislature, Thurston County offices, and state and local measures.
For more information, go to ThurstonVotes.org or call 360-786-5408.
