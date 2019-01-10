Gun rights rally expected to draw people with guns to Capitol Campus

A gun rights rally next week on the Capitol Campus is expected to draw 150 people, including some with guns.
Rally for Your Rights will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 on the north steps of the Legislative Building. The event is organized by the Gun Rights Coalition and is permitted by the Department of Enterprise Services.
State law allows people to openly carry guns in most public areas, including on the Capitol Campus. Washington State Patrol will be at the scene that day.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments