Politics & Government

Gun rights rally expected to draw people with guns to Capitol Campus

By The Olympian staff

January 10, 2019 07:00 AM

A gun rights rally next week on the Capitol Campus is expected to draw 150 people, including some with guns.

Rally for Your Rights will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 on the north steps of the Legislative Building. The event is organized by the Gun Rights Coalition and is permitted by the Department of Enterprise Services.

State law allows people to openly carry guns in most public areas, including on the Capitol Campus. Washington State Patrol will be at the scene that day.

