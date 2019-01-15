When it comes to climate change, it’s ‘Washington’s hour to shine,’ Inslee says during annual address

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee used his State of the State address Tuesday to hammer his signature issue: climate change.
Doubling down on his previous statements at a press conference last week, Inslee stressed the importance of tackling climate change in Washington. Policies he proposes would steeply cut emissions and help the state transition to 100 percent clean electricity by 2035, Inslee said.
“This is the 11th hour, but it is Washington’s hour to shine,” said Inslee, who is exploring a 2020 presidential run. “It’s a time of great peril but also of great promise.”
Hundreds of lawmakers and spectators gathered at the Capitol to hear the address.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Inslee, a Democrat, outlined other issues he believes should be the Legislature’s top priorities for the upcoming session, which began Monday.
Mental health was Inslee’s second talking point, and one that will see a lot of action this session. He said that helping people before they reach crisis instead of reacting to the crisis is the transformation the state needs in order to help those who are suffering.
“We will create a story this year about a holistic model for behavioral health that encompasses the family, the community and the promise of timely care,” said Inslee.
Saving the Southern Resident orcas was a third issue promoted by Inslee.
“The demise of any species is a warning in our natural systems,” he said. “We have to restore the balance of our ecosystem to sustain orcas, salmon and the quality of life for all Washingtonians.”
Inslee added that thanks to a remarkable bipartisan effort, education funding was a success last year. He said he hopes both parties continue to make progress this year. Democrats control both the House and the Senate, so many of his issues likely will enjoy support.
Republicans criticized the governor for being disingenuous by talking about benefits without mentioning what everything will cost.
“It’s just another Christmas list Inslee has put out,” said Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, who compared the governor’s budget proposal to her children’s Christmas lists by asking for “everything under the sun.”
While Republicans agreed that mental health should be thoroughly addressed this year, they were skeptical of some of the governor’s plans to combat the crisis.
“He has shown absolutely no ability whatsoever to manage our existing mental health state hospitals,” said Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn.
Senate Minority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, stressed that even though Republicans might disagree with the governor’s plans, no one in the GOP is opposed to combating mental health.
“Our job is to say no to bad ideas and lead with better ones,” Schoesler said.
Republicans also agreed that the other issues mentioned by Inslee are extremely important.
House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said it comes down to competent management execution, along with how to properly use taxpayer’s dollars effectively. Overall, he said, most of Inslee’s proposals have bipartisan support.
Comments