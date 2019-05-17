Here’s who filed to run for office in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater

How to file for office in Washington state Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state.

Eleven people filed to run for three seats on the Olympia City Council as of Friday’s filing deadline.

Cheryl Selby is finishing up her first term as mayor, which is also a seat on the council. Last fall, council member Nathaniel Jones announced he would challenge her. Brenden Clerget, Phil Cornell and David Ross entered the race this week.

Both Clerget and Cornell cited the city’s handling of homelessness as a reason they are running.

Two other seats on council also will be contested. Matt Goldenberg, Dani Madrone and Boudicca Walsh filed to run for the seat currently held by Jones.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Phyllis Booth, who ran for City Council in 2005, and Alyssa Humbert filed to challenge Jessica Bateman for the seat she currently holds.

For the Lacey City Council, Troy Kirby, Malcolm Miller, Sarah Jean Morris and Jesse Orndorff filed to run for the seat currently held by Jason Hearn, who is not running for re-election.

Harald Jones filed to challenge incumbent Lenny Greenstein, while Lynda Zeman, who was appointed to the City Council this month to fill a vacancy, will run against Ed Kunkel for that seat.

For Tumwater City Council, incumbent Leatta Dahlhoff will face Pamela J. Hanson; incumbent Joan Cathey will face Michael Pavlich; and incumbent Neil McClanahan will face Charles Schneider. Tom Oliva is unopposed in his re-election bid.

In the race for Port of Olympia commissioner, Helen Wheatley will challenge incumbent Joe Downing.

Also on the ballot this year are seats on local school boards and fire district commissions. In all, 114 candidates had filed for 68 offices as of the Friday deadline, according to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.

The primary is Aug. 6 and only races with three or more candidates will appear on that ballot. The general election is Nov. 5.

Because it’s an odd year, only local races appear on most ballots. County, state and federal positions are up for election in even years.