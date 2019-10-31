Olympia stands behind its ‘Vote NO’ mailer -- ‘although minds may differ’

Olympia officials are defending a city mailer urging voters to reject a proposal on the Nov. 5 ballot that would cut car tab fees.

After the City Council passed a resolution earlier this month opposing Initiative 976, the city sent a “Vote NO” mailer to about 15,000 households at a cost of more than $7,000.

Complaints filed last week with the state’s Public Disclosure Commission, which regulates campaigns, allege the mailing violated state laws that bar public agencies from using public resources to promote or oppose ballot propositions and require the disclosure of top contributors on political advertising.

“Although minds may differ, the City of Olympia believes that its mailer’s statement to ‘Vote No on l-976’ is a fair conclusion based on objective facts, keeping with the Olympia City Council’s resolution following a properly noticed public hearing,” City Attorney Mark Barber wrote in a letter to the PDC dated Tuesday.

I-976 seeks to cap car tab fees at $30 a year and prevent local governments from adding on fees through transportation benefit districts. Olympia’s $40 fee brings in nearly half the city’s transportation maintenance budget.

Public agencies are allowed to inform voters of potential effects of ballot measures. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Steve Hall apologized to anyone one who thought the mailer “went too far.”

“That was not our intent. Our intent was to educate...,” Hall said. “This was something that staff did and thought was within the guidelines of the Public Disclosure Commission.”

The PDC generally has 90 days from the time a complaint is received to resolve a case or open a formal investigation. Either outcome can result in fines.

Hall said the city would abide by the PDC’s determination.