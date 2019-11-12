Thurston will still vote in April on property tax increase for courthouse

After another split commission vote, Thurston County will move ahead with its plan to ask voters in an April special election whether they will raise property taxes to build a new county courthouse and office complex.

The commissioners already voted 2-1 earlier this year to put the measure on the ballot, but recently reopened the ordinance, made a few changes, and held another public hearing last month. Tuesday’s vote on the revamped ordinance was again 2-1, with Commissioner Gary Edwards voting no.

If approved, the proposition authorizes a property tax levy lid lift, allowing a property tax increase of up to 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, starting in 2021 and lasting for 25 years.

The money would be used to build a new courthouse complex to replace the 41-year-old complex on Lakeridge Drive Southwest that officials say isn’t functional, secure, or adequate to serve the county’s growing population.

Commissioners approved a plan to build the new complex on Plum Street in downtown Olympia in January. However, the ordinance allows for flexibility around the location of the complex. At a recent work session, the commission discussed revisiting the three sites it considered earlier this year.

“We have a problem,” Commissioner Tye Menser said in the public meeting Tuesday. “We have to solve it. And we are not going to get a consensus on an alternative approach until this proposal goes to the voters, given the time, resources, thought that have been put into preparing it for the last five and a half years.”

Edwards remains in staunch opposition to the plan.

“My concern is that we have not, as a county, developed the public trust that I feel is needed to pass this type of issue,” Edwards said ahead of the commission’s vote. “Recognizing that we do need to do something with the court business complex ... I just don’t feel this is the right answer, and it is not in the best interest of the citizens of Thurston County or the taxpayers.

Last week, the commission approved midterm operating budget adjustments that included $177,500 to cover the county’s portion of costs for the April special election.