Politics & Government

Forecast shows another uptick in Washington state revenue

Associated Press

The Washington State Capitol pops out of the morning fog over Olympia earlier this month.
The Washington State Capitol pops out of the morning fog over Olympia earlier this month. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

An updated forecast shows Washington state is expected to see a net increase in revenues of about $299 million for the current two-year budget cycle.

The numbers released at Wednesday’s meeting of the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council also show that revenue for the budget cycle that ends mid-2021 will top out at about $51.7 billion. The state is projected to have about $3 billion in reserves in that timeframe.

The projections for the next two-year budget that ends mid-2023 also increased by about $181 million, pushing the state’s total revenues for that cycle up to about $55 billion.

Gov. Jay Inslee will release his supplemental budget proposal next month. Legislative leaders in the House and Senate will release their budget proposals during the 60-day legislative session that begins Jan. 13.

  Comments  