John Braun of Centralia elected state Senate Minority Leader

Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, holds up a chart as he speaks on the Senate floor during debate over the supplemental budget in 2018. AP

John Braun of Centralia will step into the position of state Senate Minority Leader, succeeding Sen. Mark Schoesler, according to the Senate Republican Caucus.

Schoesler said earlier this week that he would be shedding the key leadership role after eight years, but was reelected to his seat in the chamber last month and will remain a senator.

Senate Republicans elected leadership for 2021-22 Wednesday. Other legislative caucuses had already chosen their leadership teams.

Braun ran unopposed for reelection to his seat in the 20th Legislative District, which spans most of Lewis and Cowlitz counties and parts of Thurston and Clark counties. He was first elected in 2012 and has served as ranking member of the Senate Ways & Means Committee since 2017, according to the press release.

He’s also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, according to the release, and serves as a captain in the Navy Reserve.

The press release frames Braun as “ready to represent the desperate voices of those who have been harmed by (Washington Gov.) Inslee’s governing by proclamation” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a prepared statement, Braun stated his mission as leader is “to expand opportunities for every family in Washington, of every race, belief and background. Expanding opportunity starts with high-quality schools, lower taxes and less state control of people’s lives. “

“State policies should enhance economic freedom to allow everyone the opportunity to follow their talents and pursue their dreams. Too often in past decades, including during this pandemic, we’ve seen policies that have reduced freedom and opportunity for Washington families.”

Braun was unanimously elected to the leadership post, according to the press release, as were other caucus leaders.

Sen. Ann Rivers of La Center was elected Caucus Chair, a role most recently held by Sen. Randi Becker, who did not run for reelection; Sen. Shelly Short of Addy was reelected Floor Leader, and Sen. Keith Wagoner of Sedro-Woolley will step into Rivers’ place as Whip.

The 105-day session is scheduled to start Jan. 11. The state Senate has shared its plan for a primarily virtual session, while the House has not yet formally announced the details of its plan.