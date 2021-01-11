Conservative group gathers in Olympia to protest Gov. Inslee’s directives

About 100 people gathered on the state Capitol Campus on Sunday to protest Gov. Jay Inslee’s directives, including his recent decision to use the National Guard to defend the campus.

Among the speakers on Sunday: Thurston County conservative activist Glen Morgan, who referred to the presence of the National Guard as “political theater,” saying the governor was hyping up fear and “denying us access to our local officials.”

National Guard members, Washington State Patrol troopers and layers of fencing on the west Capitol Campus were brought in in response to a protest that broke through the gate to the Governor’s Mansion last week.

Other speakers included initiative proponent Tim Eyman and GOP state Rep. Jim Walsh of Aberdeen. Sunday’s event did not attract black-clad counter-protesters as in the past, but the speakers were difficult to hear because of a competing speaker with a bullhorn who appeared to spout religious messages in favor of Inslee and President Elect Joe Biden.

Olympia Freedom Party organizer Jessica Karraker, who runs an automotive business with her husband in Ellensburg, said trying to stage the Sunday protest felt a little like running a business in the era of COVID-19.

Karraker wanted to use a loudspeaker system on Sunday, but she claimed state officials at the scene first allowed the use of it with conditions, then wouldn’t let her use it at all.

“We met the goal, then the goal post moved,” she said. The group instead used two bullhorns.

Karraker said her automotive repair business is considered an essential business, but in a slower economy that doesn’t mean people are spending at the same level. Year-over-year revenue at her business has fallen more than 50 percent.

A year ago the business completed engine and transmission work on 15-20 motor homes. This year it was only three, she said.

Bob McNally of Olympia attended the gathering because he concerned about censorship of conservative speech. “Stop the censorship. It’s wrong,” he said.