Washington state initiative would change law on police use of deadly force
Washington voters will decide Nov. 6 on Initiative 940, which would change the state's law on police use of deadly forc4e and require more training for officers. The initiative comes after several high-profile police shooting in the state.
Jaxon Ravens, Chairman of the Washington State Democrats, announces the party's intention to sue the Pierce County Auditor's Office if they don't make efforts to inform voters that their ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4, not Nov. 8. Ravens hel
About 300 supporters of Washington for Good Policing and Justice 4 Jackie rallied on the Capitol steps in Olympia in to support the passage of Initiative 873 as a first step in revising Washington's current policing laws that they say make prosecu
With retired Washington state Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerry Alexander serving as discussion facilitator State Representative Sam Hunt (left) and Thurston First Bank president and CEO Jim Haley prepare to present their pro and con platforms, re
Governor Jay Inslee and Republican candidate for governor Bill Bryant answered questions at the Asian Pacific American Community Summit at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall on September 15, 2016. Then translators relayed the messages into more than
East Olympia Fire District 6 Chief Warren Peterson talks about the need for replacing one for their late 90s-era fire trucks. The district looks to an upcoming bond measure to upgrade several equipment needs.