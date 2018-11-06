Mary Hall, left, and Stuart Holmes
Mary Hall, left, and Stuart Holmes Courtesy photos
Mary Hall, left, and Stuart Holmes Courtesy photos

Elections

Hall leading in Thurston County auditor’s race

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 06, 2018 09:04 PM

Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, a Democrat, was leading challenger Stuart Holmes, an independent, in early returns from Tuesday’s election with 61 percent of the vote, not including write-in votes.

The auditor’s office handles elections, licensing, financial services for county offices and other duties.

Hall was first elected in 2013. Holmes, whose campaign was backed in part by Republicans, works on elections at the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.

Turnout in Thurston County as of Tuesday night was 48 percent.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869

  Comments  