Hall leading in Thurston County auditor’s race

Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, a Democrat, was leading challenger Stuart Holmes, an independent, in early returns from Tuesday’s election with 61 percent of the vote, not including write-in votes.
The auditor’s office handles elections, licensing, financial services for county offices and other duties.
Hall was first elected in 2013. Holmes, whose campaign was backed in part by Republicans, works on elections at the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.
Turnout in Thurston County as of Tuesday night was 48 percent.
