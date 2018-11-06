Menser leads Blake in tight race for Thurston County commissioner

Tye Menser had a slight lead over Bud Blake in early returns in the race for Thurston County Commissioner.
Menser, a Democrat, has said he will offer a different perspective on the conservative commission. He leads Blake by about 1,600 votes out of more than 80,000 ballots counted as of Tuesday.
Menser told The Olympian his priorities as a commissioner would be the county’s budget and leadership on a regional response to housing issues.
“The fact that we have a shortage of housing supply and a low vacancy rate means that any kind of housing is going to create a positive effect on the market, but we also need to focus of course on folks who are getting priced out of housing,” he said. “It’s a deep and wide crisis.”
In his re-election campaign, Blake, an Army veteran, has highlighted his work on addressing homelessness and mental health issues.
Turnout in Thurston County was at 48 percent as of Tuesday night.
Comments