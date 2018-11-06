Voters overwhelmingly approving Intercity Transit’s Proposition 1

In Tuesday’s ballot count, Thurston County voters were clear on their feelings about Intercity Transit’s Proposition 1. Voters approved the proposition by nearly 30 percentage points — 65 percent to 35 percent.
“I’m just so gratified,” Lacey City Councilwoman and IT board member Carolyn Cox said upon seeing the results. “Transit is one of the biggest things that we can do to provide people access in our community and our society. And if you don’t have a car, it’s pretty tough to get to work unless you have access to public transportation. ...
“And I’m really excited to see what we’re going to do to expand service in Lacey, we’re going to be able to expand service into Yelm. We’re looking to add some to Tumwater for their recently annexed areas.”
Intercity Transit’s Proposition 1 increases the sales tax by 0.4 percent in most urban Thurston County areas to boost the number of rapid-transit routes and add more frequent pickups.
IT said the additional money is needed to serve an expanding population — a 43 percent increase in its service area by 2040 with more seniors — and growing neighborhoods and employments centers that now have little to no public transportation.
The agency last raised its sales taxes in 2010, when voters approved a 0.2 percent increase.
