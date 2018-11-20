With all the ballots counted, Menser keeps his lead in race for county commissioner

With all the ballots in counted, Tye Menser has held onto a narrow lead over incumbent Bud Blake in the race for Thurston County commissioner.
The county auditor’s office released the latest ballot count from the Nov. 6 election Monday afternoon that showed Menser with 58,056 votes to Blake’s 57,190 votes.
That margin is not enough to trigger a recount under state law.
In other local contested races, Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney Jon Tunheim held onto his seat, as did Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall.
Hall said her office could still receive military ballots. Results will be certified Nov. 27.
Thurston County voter turnout reached 69 percent.
