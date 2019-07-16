Tumwater City Council Position No. 3

This race will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Joan Cathey

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

Yes, elected to School Board in Carmel, CA. I’m currently running for re-election to Tumwater City Council. I have run in 3 previous elections for this seat.

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

My personal and professional experience prior to and during my 12 years on Tumwater City Council reflect the depth of my training and my leadership strength as an educator, business owner, minister and executive director of a local social service agency. As a council member I have served 10 years on the General Government Committee (7 year as chair); 11 years on the Budget and Finance Committee; regionally represented Tumwater on the Community Investment Partnership and as chair of the Thurston County Health and Human Services Committee, 9 years; Thurston County Solid Waste Advisory Committee, 8 years; Olympic Region Clean Air Agency, 3 years; Economic Development Council, 4 years; Sustainable Thurston, 2 ½ years; Regional Ad Hoc Housing Committee, 2 years; and many others.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for my fourth term because it takes time to accomplish necessary and meaningful change in the political system. I want to continue my consistent, progressive leadership as a council member and as the current Mayor Pro Tem. I listen, and I speak with a clear voice; I take leadership on high-value issues that impact personal lives; I stand strong for Tumwater’s commitment to be a healthy, livable, diverse and inclusive community. I work hard to keep our city’s promises to families and seniors so that their needs for public services and adequate affordable housing remain a priority.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

(1) Affordable housing (building and rehabbing) and keeping families and seniors in their homes, while also working regionally on a tenant rights ordinance and mitigation site development. A key reason this is my #1 is because of its impact on women is direct and broad. Single women with children and senior women are two of the fastest growing poverty groups. Both groups are priced out of the rental market, and seniors in homes struggle with the cost of upkeep, taxes and mortgages on a fixed income. The majority of the senior population are women. Single women with children struggle with low-wage jobs, inconsistent hours, child care, transportation and more. Also, not all landlords allow children, which reduces housing options even beyond rent costs and location.

(2) As Chair of our General Government Committee, continue to keep our development goals, building codes and zoning requirements in line with our commitment to a protected, healthy and sustainable environment while encouraging responsible development.

(3) Maintain and support the growth of our expanding small business community, including our farmer’s market and local farmers, to help increase our local food sources in light of climate change, rising food prices and increasing household hunger.

Michael Pavlich

Age: 56

Occupation: Retired Firefighter

Have you run for public office before? If so, for what office?

Yes. Fire Commissioner Fire District 15

Please list any other experience you think is relevant to the position you are running for.

37 Years as a Firefighter/EMT for the City of Tumwater including leadership roles as a Lieutenant and Battalion Chief. HOA board member and President.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for Tumwater City Council because I feel the citizens of Tumwater deserve someone on their side when it comes to prioritizing Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Businesses need someone who understands how important they are to a healthy community and families want someone who understands the challenges of affordable housing. My spouse and I own a home in Tumwater, our kids go to Tumwater Schools and we shop in Tumwater. This is our community. I believe we can balance the needs of the citizens with fresh ideas, new energy and strong hope for the future.

What are the top three issues you see facing the district you are running to represent?

These are what I see as the top three issues for Tumwater.

First, improving the response capability of Police and Fire throughout the city is very important to me. Emergency response needs have changed greatly since I began serving as a volunteer firefighter in 1982. For too long, Fire/EMS and Law Enforcement has been stretched thin by failing to prioritize staffing. Although staffing has increased recently, we need to be proactive not reactive in providing safe and responsible staffing.

Next, we must strive to increase quality, safe and affordable housing in Tumwater. This is. of course,a large problem around the whole of the Puget Sound and we have to look for innovative ideas to improve housing opportunities.

Finally, we must continue to attract new businesses to Tumwater and ensure that the old, local Tumwater businesses stay to provide their hometown uniqueness. Many of our local businesses give back to the community and deserve our respect and support.

Prioritizing the needs of Tumwater requires that we really listen to each other and have open, honest and transparent conversations about some very difficult issues.